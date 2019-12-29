|
|
Lynn Romney Keenan
1935 - 2019
DC-born, Michigan-raised, and California-educated and married, our dear mother's coast-to-coast life settled back in Michigan to raise, and be near, her family. The influence and love of relatives seemed better than coastal beauty and temperate weather.
Her eight children were only eleven years apart, in girl-boy alternating order, guaranteeing much noise and friction and frustration for decades. A desired familiarity and closeness of siblings close-in-age seemed better than less stress and lower anxiety.
She lived in the same relatively modest house almost her whole married life, choosing a neighborhood with better schools, which left them in a home with less room than they would have liked. Giving her children the best start in life through an excellent education and a shared bedroom seemed better than additional square footage and nicer furnishings.
Her last child is a Down Syndrome son, whom she kept in the home, and cared for long after the others had left. Helping her seven older children learn how to love and serve seemed better than avoiding the enormous strain and burden of a special-needs child.
She lived as a widow for almost fifteen years after the sudden death of her husband Larry. Keeping her faith seemed better than walking away, despite many unanswered petitions for reasons and comfort and strength.
She remembered birthdays and names and events and situations of an impressive number of people, especially among her own immediate and extended family. Knowing and bringing up these small details with so many seemed better than only thinking and talking about herself and her own challenges.
All of our mother's quiet acts and hidden sacrifices and tried faith and kind words and selfless living made her seem to us - despite her imperfections and weaknesses and flaws - just better. For which we have the rest of our lives to be, and to live, better because of her.
Services for our mother Lynn will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) with a visitation prior to services from 1:00-1:45 pm. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019