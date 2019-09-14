Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Mortuary
5850 S 900 E
Murray, UT
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Winder West Stake Center
4551 S 1200 E
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Winder West Stake Center
4551 S 1200 E
Salt Lake City, UT
1939 - 2019
1939 ~ 2019
Lynn Rasmussen quietly returned home on Sept 10th, 2019 after 80 gracious years of life. She was born on August 18th, 1939 in Evanston, WY to Benjamin and Arvilla Corless. She married John (Shorty) Rasmussen on July 23, 1966. She is survived by her Son Kevin (Angie) Rasmussen, Grandson Kaecey (Emily) Rasmussen, Granddaughter Staci (Jason) Swegle, Brother William Roy (Dorene) Corless, 4 great grandchildren (Gavin, Liam, Carter and Trey) and many special nieces and nephews plus a bonus family of Floyds. A viewing will be held on Sunday Sept 15 from 4-6 P.M. at Memorial Mortuary 5850 S 900 E Murray, UT and Winder West Stake Center 4551 S 1200 E SLC, UT. Monday 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Followed by Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Estates.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 14, 2019
