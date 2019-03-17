Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Hadfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Wilson Hadfield


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynn Wilson Hadfield Obituary
2nd LT. Lynn Hadfield
Home at Last
2nd LT. Lynn W. Hadfield, US Army Air Force died March 21, 1945 when the plane he was piloting was shot down near Dulmen, Germany. He remained missing and unrecovered until 2016 when the crash site was located and he and his crew were recovered.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, the 74th anniversary of when his plane was shot down, at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy beginning at 11AM. A visitation will be at the mortuary Wednesday evening from 6-8PM. Interment will follow services at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
For a full obituary, including details regarding crash and recovery, and to share condolences with the family, visit www.larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now