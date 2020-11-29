Lynne M. Cogan
1950 ~ 2020
Lynne M. Cogan, our dear friend and colleague, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 20, 2020, at home. Lynne was born July 7, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York. She was 70 years old. She grew up in Maryland and spent the last 17 years in Utah. Lynne could at times be stubborn, but she had a very kind heart and helping other people in her modest way brought her great joy. She was very proud of her Jewish heritage.
Although she never married, had no children, and has no living relatives, she loved children and lived vicariously through her friends' children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Goldstein and Leonard Cogan. For many years prior to her death she was renting a room in a home where she was treated like family and was surrounded by people who loved her, and she loved them.
A memorial service will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Direct Link; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83114474231?pwd=OElQVnZRd3NMNG4wZ3p6d0RScW5WUT09
Meeting ID: 831 1447 4231
Passcode: 045240
Graveside - On November 26, 2020 Lynne received a proper and traditional Jewish burial service in New York, that surely pleased God and her. The New York burial was lovingly provided by the generosity of the local Jewish Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.
Lynne finally made it back home to New York.
