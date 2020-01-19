|
|
Lynne Annette Spencer Short
1960-2020
Lynne Annette Spencer Short, born 24 June 1960, Salt Lake City, Utah completed her earthly mission on 15 January 2020, age 59, Murray, Utah.
Lynne's youth was spent between White City, Utah, Walnut, California, and Sandy, Utah. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1979. She always remembered everyone's birthday and called every sibling to wish them well. Lynne was the family historian and at every family event she could be found behind the camera.
Lynne found her partner for adventure in Lester when they married in the Jordan River Temple on 6 August 1999. Together they enjoyed dancing, singing, going on trips and they were two of Lagoon's biggest fans! She came into this world bright eyed and left on the same terms. Lynne's last evening was spent with Lester, enjoying each other's company.
Lynne loved singing with Lester at Christmas and any other time she could sneak it in. Lynne shared the spotlight with Lester on the last night of Karaoke, during a family cruise. They also participated in the Messiah choir performance every year. She enjoyed dancing with Lester and watching movies with him. She found pleasure in making crafts, painting towels, making blankets, and shopping for family and friends.
Lynne served with Lester diligently throughout her life in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They cleaned their meeting house, secured the facility, served in the nursery, and have recently been serving in the library. They served in the Temple on a regular basis.
We would like to thank staff, teachers, and students at Jordan Valley School for their kindness, love, and friendship. Lynne attended Jordan Valley School in her youth and became an employee soon after. We thank them for their many years of support.
Survived by her loving husband, Lester Robert Short; mother, Barbara Nowling Spencer; and her sisters: Ann (Tom) Hansen, Jan (David) Griffiths, Lori (Carl) Koller, Jennifer (Charlie) Mohler; brothers-in-law, Terry (Marsha) Short, Chris (Jeanne) Short, sister-in-law, Lynda (Eldon) Romney; 19 nieces and 16 nephews. Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Glendon J. Spencer.
Lynne, we love and miss you.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 9:30-10:45 at the Midvale 4th Ward Building, 7825 Olympus St, Midvale, Utah. The funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020