Lynnette Rae Despain
1969 ~ 2020
Lynnette Rae Despain born September 13, 1969 has passed away peacefully at home on August 1st 2020. Lynnette loved helping her loved ones, family, and friends every chance she could. She was an amazing Mother, sister, and friend and was very much loved and cherished by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Nathan Lamar Despain, Matthew Michael and Karisia Despain, and grandson Elijah. She is preceded in death by her parents Stephen Lee and Ila Rae Peck.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah.
