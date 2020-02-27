Home

Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward
6890 South Whitmore Way
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward
6890 South Whitmore Way
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Lyravin Jensen Grant


1925 - 2020
Lyravin Jensen Grant Obituary
1925 ~ 2020
Lyravin Jensen Grant, passed away February 24, 2020 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Born June 28, 1925 in Paris, Idaho to Irwin and May Jensen. She married James Nash Grant on December 22, 1947. She was a loving mother, grandmother and educator.
Lyravin is survived by her children: Nanette (Mike) Jones, James (Julie) Grant, Heather (Mark) Ashton, Todd (Kim) Grant, 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward, 6890 South Whitmore Way, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:45 PM at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. See full obituary and share memories at andersonmortaury.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020
