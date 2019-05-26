Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
LDS church
(3707 S 800 W
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
at the LDS church
Resources
M. Christine Calcote Dickey


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Christine Calcote Dickey, born Dec 25, 1925 in Red Star, MS, passed away May 20, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Christine is the daughter of Willie Sig and Nellie Belle Britt Calcote. She was sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Oct 8, 1947 to Myron Leolin Dickey. They celebrate 71 years of marriage. They are the parents of six children: Donna (Jeff) Jarvis, Jannilyn (Kent) Nelson, Lynette Dickey Scott, Glenn (Valerie) Dickey, Myra Jo Dickey (deceased), and Alan (Roberta) Dickey Patterson. They have 24 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. They lived in CA, Brigham City UT, LaGrande OR, and have lived in Bountiful UT for 34 years. She received her BA in English from Mississippi State College for Women, her Masters in Learning Disabilities from Utah State University, taught high school English, and loved being a resource teacher for elementary children. A viewing will be at the LDS church (3707 S 800 W Bountiful, UT)
11:30 am-12:30pm, May 31. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm. www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
