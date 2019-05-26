|
Mary Christine Calcote Dickey, born Dec 25, 1925 in Red Star, MS, passed away May 20, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Christine is the daughter of Willie Sig and Nellie Belle Britt Calcote. She was sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Oct 8, 1947 to Myron Leolin Dickey. They celebrate 71 years of marriage. They are the parents of six children: Donna (Jeff) Jarvis, Jannilyn (Kent) Nelson, Lynette Dickey Scott, Glenn (Valerie) Dickey, Myra Jo Dickey (deceased), and Alan (Roberta) Dickey Patterson. They have 24 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. They lived in CA, Brigham City UT, LaGrande OR, and have lived in Bountiful UT for 34 years. She received her BA in English from Mississippi State College for Women, her Masters in Learning Disabilities from Utah State University, taught high school English, and loved being a resource teacher for elementary children. A viewing will be at the LDS church (3707 S 800 W Bountiful, UT)
11:30 am-12:30pm, May 31. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm. www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019