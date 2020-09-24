May 24, 1946 ~ Sept. 17, 2020

M. Kim Nielsen was unexpectedly called home Thursday to begin his new mission in his heavenly surroundings. He was welcomed by his mom, Joyce McGlone Nielsen and his dad, Marvin Ray Nielsen along with other loved ones that preceded him. Although Kim's profound LDS faith helped him understand this sudden journey, he was reluctant to leave his sweetheart and wife, Sharon Deaton, and his beloved children, Jenny Frame, Jason (Maria) Nielsen, Angela (Scott) Allen, Lori (Adam) Rodabough, Ben (Calli) Nielsen and Jake (Erikka) Nielsen, 26 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson.

Seventy-four years earlier, on May 24, 1946, Kim was born in Payson, Utah. He brought with him his twin sister, Kathy Wride and looked forward to getting to know his older sister, Linda Beckstrom born 2 years earlier. He would later be delightfully surprised by the birth of his little brother, Blake Nielsen. Kim preceded his siblings in his journey back home. He grew up with his family in a loving home located in Spanish Fork, Utah enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors...a passion that remained with him throughout his life. Following his High School graduation Kim attended USU for a year before leaving to serve a 2-year LDS mission in the CA Northern Mission returning in 1967. While attending BYU, he met and married Geri Woolsey on Oct 7, 1969 and they began their family eventually adding 3 sons and 3 daughters to their Team. Always interested in medicine, Kim received his Masters Degree in Health Science enjoying a long and successful career as a Hospital Administrator retiring in 2013. He enjoyed his profession as well as many callings he held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kim was most known for his deep devotion to his children and family life. He was constant in his never-ending service to others. He was patient and kind (credit his sweet mother) and a most devoted hard-working provider (credit is dad)

If asked how he wanted to be remembered, he would simply say, "As a good family man". And so, he will be cherished in our hearts.



