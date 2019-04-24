1915 ~ 2019

We said goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and great- great grandmother on April 19, 2019. Mabel's journey on this Earth was a long one; when she passed away, she was 103 years, 5 months and 25 days old. She saw so many changes in her lifetime.

Born in Nelson, Buffalo County, Wisconsin on October 25, 1915, Mabel was the oldest child of Erhardt Bishop and Rosa Fry Bucher. Preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Edward, Arthur, Norman and Harry and sister Julia Sandberg. She is survived by two sisters: Ella Mae Erickson and Shirley Milliren.

Mabel married Ernest Edward DeVore on May 5, 1931 and together they were the parents of 16 children. Preceded in death by her husband, sons Orville, Walter, Ray and Earl and daughters Barbara and Becky. Her living sons are Roy, Lynn, Dale, Ernest, Dean and Keith and daughters Vivian Hansen, Helen Openshaw, Betty Herbert and Elaine Roberts. Her posterity number in the hundreds, 52 grand children, 128 great grandchildren, and 100 great- great grandchildren. We have some family photos with five generations!

Most important in Mabel's life were her family and her faith. She placed great importance on hard work and frugality. She loved growing her own healthy food and working in the garden.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to her Hospice caregivers who treated her with such loving kindness, special thanks to Diane and Becca. We would also like to thank the many friends and neighbors and the members of the Centerville Ward for the many services they provided to Mabel through the years.

Funeral Services will be held at on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Centerville Utah North Stake, 1461 North Main Street. Per Mabel's request her body was donated to the University Of Utah to further medical research.

Psalms 90:12 So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom.

God be with you till we meet again!

