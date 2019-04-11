|
|
Mabel Patricia Bennion Stevenson
May 18, 1928 ~ April 7, 2019
Patricia, 90, passed away at home at the Olympus Ranch in Murray, UT. Born in Independence, MO. Married Gerald Stevenson on June 10, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Survived by 3 sons, George (Connie), Mike (Sue), Ken (Angela); 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and 3 great-grandchildren. Viewing Sat., April 13th at 10:00am, LDS church, 981 East Revere Cir., Murray. Funeral Services to follow at 11:00am. Full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019