07/06/1921-03/03/2019
Mabel A. Haymore Todd passed beyond the veil to join her best friend, Chester, on March 3, 2019.
Her parents, David Franklin and Emma Geneva Huish Haymore, welcomed her to earth on July 6, 1921. She married Chester Moray Todd on April 29, 1943 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. She is the mother of eight, grandmother of thirty-seven, great grandmother of eighty-seven, and great, great grandmother of four. She loved and cherished each one.
We will celebrate her 97 years on Friday, March 8, at a viewing from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
On Saturday, March 9, at the Midvalley First Ward, 1050 East Chapel Hill Drive (7450 South), there will be a viewing from 9:00-9:45 am. The funeral will follow at 10:00.
