Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Mac R. Bartholomew
1930 - 2019
Mac R. Bartholomew
1930 - 2019
Mac Rae, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019, two months after his Sweetheart, Vira Beth. Mac had recently celebrated his 89th birthday, born December 8, 1930.
Mac was born to V. Lloyd and Florence Ann Domgaard Bartholomew, in Fayette, Utah, the fifth son of seven siblings, including one sister. The family farmed, raised livestock, hunted, and grew up knowing hard work. Mac played basketball at Gunnison High School and developed musical talents, including piano, flute and singing. He first met Vira Beth just before leaving on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and they corresponded throughout his mission.
Mac served two years in the Southwestern States Mission (Brownsville, Texas area) learning to speak Spanish fluently, which would shape much of his later life. He returned and married Vira Beth in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 10, 1950. Mac continued literature and Spanish/French language studies, graduating from Brigham Young University in 1954, followed by a Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, where they welcomed a daughter, Janeen.
Mac and Vi (as close friends referred to them) relocated to Whittier, CA, where the remaining five of six children were born, Audrey, Brenda, Marlene, Bruce, and Scott. Mac was a Spanish and French teacher at Cal High and La Serna High School in Whittier, as well as assistant tennis coach. He enjoyed performing in a semi-professional folk musical group, "The Vagabonds," playing both guitar and banjo, and later bass fiddle. Family time, church callings, music, and Spanish instruction filled Mac's hours. He chaperoned a number of student trips to Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Guatemala during summer breaks.
The family eventually relocated to Bishop, California, where Mac taught at Home Street School. Bishop was their home for 50 years, a much-loved location that offered outdoor opportunities for fishing, especially fly-fishing, hunting, nature photography, and exploring; all activities that Mac was passionate about and shared with Vira Beth.
Mac held many church callings over his lifetime, and served in both church and community organizations. He served in bishoprics in both Whittier and Bishop Wards, and as a member of the High Council in the Ridgecrest, California Stake. He held many leadership and teaching positions in Sunday School and Scouting, and later became a member of the Inyo County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team. He sang tenor in both community and church choirs. Mac used his Spanish fluency and translation skills to assist Spanish-speaking members of the community, increasing that service after his retirement. He also taught at Cerro Coso Community College in Bishop, and took classes in poetry, literature, and photography mounting and framing.
Mac always loved Utah, his first home, returning often to reconnect with family and trips to Fish Lake. Later Mac and Vi spent many summers camping and fly-fishing the Yellowstone National Park area with dear friends, always including Utah visits. Mac and Vi were finally persuaded to return closer to loved ones there. Mac Rae continued his love of walking in Heber, Utah.
In his passing, Mac followed loved ones who went before him, including his wife, Vira Beth, his parents, V. Lloyd and Florence Bartholomew, daughter Brenda, brothers Milton (Celia), Wesley (Hyla), Varian (Lucille), Byrd (Jewel), and Heber, in-laws Ralph Robson (Amy) and brothers-and sisters-in-law, as well as extended family members.
Mac Rae is survived by his sister, Fae Lewis, daughters Janeen Bartholomew, Audrey (Greg Hight), Marlene (Craig Hughes), and sons, Scott Bartholomew (Kristin), Bruce Bartholomew (Margaret), as well as 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and extended family.
Mac's influence, integrity, and service are treasured by family, friends, students and colleagues with whom he shared his life's passions, talents, and love. His family is comforted that he is once again reunited with his Sweetheart, and life-long best friend, Vira Beth, and grateful for the love, care and companionship they both enjoyed at the Abbington Assisted Living Center which was their home for the past two years.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 10 , 6-8 pm, at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City. A public memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, at the Winder 11th Ward, 951 E. 3825 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Viewing, 9 to 9:45 am and 10 am service. Interment will be at 2 pm at Plain City Cemetery, 2050 N. 4425 W. in Plain City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020