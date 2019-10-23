Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Madalin Egbert
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garden Cove Meeting House
1945 W. 9000 S.
West Jordan, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden Cove Meeting House
1945 W. 9000 S.
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden Cove Meeting House
1945 W. 9000 S.
West Jordan, UT
Madalin Q. Ballstaedt Egbert


1925 - 2019
Madalin Q. Ballstaedt Egbert Obituary
Madalin Q Ballstaedt Egbert
1925 ~ 2019
Madalin Egbert returned home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Copper Ridge Care Center in West Jordan, UT.
Madalin was born August 8, 1925 in Salt Lake City, UT to Fredrick William Ballstaedt and May Madalin Quick. She was the oldest of their 3 children. She grew up in Buena Vista on the west side of Salt Lake City. Her father was killed in an accident in 1937 when she was 12. Her mother married Walter Hans several years later and they had two children, Lynda and Marlene. Madalin, also known as SIS to her nieces and nephews, was very dedicated to her extended family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Garden Cove Meeting House, 1945 W. 9000 S. West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and on Saturday day one hour prior to services at the same location. Interment will be held at the Wight's Fort Cemetery, 3400 W. 9000 S. West Jordan, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019
