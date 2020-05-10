|
|
1925 ~ 2020
Highland, UT-Madelyn Hatch Knudsen passed away peacefully May 5, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was 94. Born in 1925 in Colonia Juarez, Mexico, she was the youngest of nine children of Ernest Isaac Hatch and Nelle Keziah Spilsbury. She loved her rich Mexican heritage and was proud to tell of her upbringing there. She graduated from the Juarez Stake Academy in 1943 before receiving a Bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1947 Upon completion of her degree, she worked as a stewardess for American Airlines flying from Dallas, Texas, to Mexico City, Mexico. During this time, she met and fell in love with John E. Knudsen. They married in 1950 in the Mesa, AZ Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Madelyn taught school while her husband finished dental school. They settled in El Paso, TX where they raised 6 children.
Madelyn loved to dance, to make her desert home blossom like a rose, to instill in her children a strong work ethic, and to love the Lord. Her simple yet deep faith was central to her life. The Gospel of Jesus Christ shaped her choices, and she frequently expressed amazement for her many blessings from her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her children Karen K. Campbell, Krista Carlson, Karyl Lynn Bearnson, John H. Knudsen, and by her grandchildren K. Jeffry Campbell, Kristin C. Austin, J. Rory Campbell, Karyl-Lynn Jorden, Amy Vesterfelt, Brandon C. Phillips, Preston Champ, John G. Knudsen, David H. Knudsen, Michael S. Knudsen, Matthew J. Knudsen, Samantha K. Knudsen, Daniel L. Knudsen, and by her great-grandchildren Wesley E. Campbell, Evan J. Campbell, Kaeden J. Knudsen, Korie L. Knudsen, David Jorden, and Anson Vesterfelt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Knudsen, daughters, Kathryn Ann Phillips and Kimberly Champ, and four precious grandchildren.
A private family service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Sandy, Utah.
For more details of Madelyn's life, please go to https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com/obituaries/Madelyn-Knudsen/
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020