Madge Martin Barnhurst
1932 ~ 2019
Cottonwood Heights, Utah-Madge Martin Barnhurst, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on July 31, 2019.
Madge was born August 31,1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Hugh Leo Martin and Gladys Hunsaker Martin. Her family later moved to Utah where she spent her formative years growing up in Rose Park. She was a West High Panther and enjoyed participating in school clubs and student government.
Madge and Durward J Barnhurst were married on May 31, 1963 and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 17, 1965. Together they raised a large family that grew to include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Madge loved her family and showed that love in selfless service. She was always there to help anyone in need.
Madge loved to sing, and in her younger years, dance. She enjoyed gardening and sharing what she harvested with others. She liked to take long walks and loved to sew and knit. One of her favorite past times was watching sports, particularly the Utah Jazz.
Madge was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a deep and abiding faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and His gospel. She enjoyed serving in many callings from primary worker to Relief Society president, and cherished the associations she had with her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years and her children, Vivian Warner (Jerry), Patty Maxfield, Cynthia Swensen (Jim), Fern Lerwick (Royce), Rod Nelson (Traci), Laura Barnhurst, Susan Barnhurst Johnston (Jim), Kristen Barnhurst, Jay Barnhurst, and Rebecca Barnhurst Johnson (Phillip). She was preceded in death by her loving parents and siblings, two brothers and four sisters, and three children, her baby boy Scotty, Beverly Cady (Mike), and Kevin Barnhurst (Richard), and a grandson.
Her family would like to thank Home Care and Heartwood Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother.
A viewing will be held on August 9 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary. Services will be held August 10 at 10:30 am at the Butler West Stake, 1845 E 7200 S, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am prior to the services.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019