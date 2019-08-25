|
|
1925 ~ 2019
Maeser D Okerlund passed from this world August 22, 2019. He was born in Loa, Utah on July 23, 1925, to Dalton H. and Luva Sorenson Okerlund. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II, and attended Brigham Young University, receiving bachelor and master degrees in geology.
He married Dorene Hartley on June 19, 1952 in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. They had four sons: Dale (Sara), Dan (Martha), Brian (Ann), and Eric (Vicki) as well as two daughters, Anita Jean and Valerie, who died as infants. They have 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
After graduation, Maeser first worked for the United States Geological Survey, but spent most of his career working for U.S. Steel Corp. He explored much of the West for minerals essential to the steel making process.
He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Seventy and High Priest, and served in numerous ward, stake and ministering callings and assignments. After his retirement, he and Dorene served a Church History mission is Salt Lake City.
He is survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His humor, steadiness, counsel and grin will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 31 at the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S., 800 E., in Orem. There will be a viewing that morning at 10:00 am. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019