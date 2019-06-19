|
Magdelena "Lena" Howe
1922 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Magdelena "Lena" Howe, age 96 passed away on June 16, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah surrounded by her family. She was born on December 24, 1922 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Cornelius DeJong and Magdelena Kuipers.
She married Donald Howe on June 27, 1941, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on April 4, 1944.
Lena is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Bill) Blumenthal, brother Cornelius "Casey" DeJong, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, two sons Donald C. Howe, and Jeffrey Howe.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News from June 19 to June 20, 2019