Makayla Ann DeBoer

Maynes

1995 ~ 2020

"Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy"

Daughter, Sister, Cousin, Granddaughter, Niece and Friend.

Born in Modesto, California

October 20, 1995 - November 8, 2020

Graduated from Copper Hills High School

Makayla was one-of-a-kind. She was strong and incredibly determined. Once she set her mind on something she would go after it with full force! Nothing she did was half-hearted. She wanted to be independent and looked forward to the day she would start her own family.

Her life was full of love because she so freely gave it to others. She loved family and would always ask her siblings to play games, especially Monopoly. She loved puzzles, and crafts, and organizing things. She also loved to cook.

She loved pets and claimed that the family dog Destiny, and family cat Shawn, loved her the most! (and would sneak treats to them to ensure it was so!)

She loved children and those with disabilities. While working at care centers she had a special way of understanding and serving the patients in a way that only Makayla could.

She loved the entire month of October because of her birthday and Halloween! She always planned those celebrations a whole month in advance and with great enthusiasm she talked about who she would invite and what Halloween costume she would wear!

She loved road trips and vacations. She dreamed of going to Paris or Walt Disney World with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. She loved all things Disney - especially Minnie Mouse!

Makayla thrived in a magical world - where princesses and castles were more than fairy tales. Where reality was blurred, and music and laughter were never hard to hear. Where love conquers all and dreams come true!

We know there will be a happy ending for us one day with a new chapter in heaven. After all, Makayla taught us that "No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dreams that you wish will come true."

A special thanks to the many wonderful doctors and nurses at Primary Children's Hospital who were constantly working on how to heal her and cheer her up.

She is survived by her mom and dad, Kristin & Brian Maynes, her dad and mom, Chad & Vicky DeBoer, her siblings; Luke (Melissa), Ammon, Tanner, Cody, Lacey, and Nathan. Her Grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, her best friend Austin, and many other close friends. Preceded in death by her cousin Alicia Brook.

A private graveside funeral will be held for invited guests only. We will have a viewing for family and friends Monday, November 16th from 1:30pm - 3:00pm at the Larkin Sunset Lawn at 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store