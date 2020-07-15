Makenzie Dawn Madsen
2005 ~ 2020
Makenzie Dawn Madsen returned to her Heavenly Father on July 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with congenital heart failure in her home surrounded by family and in her mother's arms.
Makenzie was born on December 22, 2005 to Tyler and Monica (Lehwalder) Madsen.
Makenzie had a heart transplant when she was only 17 months old. Because of this gift, she was able to spend thirteen more fun filled years with her family. On February 4, 2010 she was sealed to her parents for eternity in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Makenzie was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on January 4, 2014 and had a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ and knows that families are forever. She loved cooking, playing with her siblings and friends and doing activities outdoors. Any time she had a baby near her, they were usually in her arms and she was a wonderful big sister. She loved life and was a strong advocate for organ donation. If anyone did something she didn't approve of they would quickly know because of an eye-roll and a little sass.
Makenzie was received by those in Heaven who have preceded her; her Grandmother Laurel Ann Madsen, Aunts Melissa (Red) Reeves and Jessica Dawn Lehwalder, as well as her Uncle Michael Paul Lehwalder. She leaves behind her parents as well as her siblings; Ashleigh, Jackson, Braxton, Myleigh, Makayla, and Paetyn as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, friends, and loved ones.
We want to give a special thanks to the many Health care workers and hospital staff who provided dedicated service and love to Makenzie for her entire life. We also want to especially thank the West Jordan Fire department and EMS and Primary Children's Hospital for providing us with the miracle of an extra year with our sweet Makenzie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the River Oaks 4th Ward Chapel, 8950 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah, and on Friday from 11:00-11:45 am at the church. Please observe social distancing and face masks are required. Interment at West Jordan City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
