1949 ~ 2019

Malcolm John MacDuff was born on January 26, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the only child of John and Maxine MacDuff. Malcolm loved hiking, camping, skiing, and playing guitar. He particularly loved Southern Utah, and was a staunch defender of its many beautiful attributes. He was a proud member and frequent donor to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and The Sierra Club Foundation.

Malcolm attended both East and Skyline High School graduating in 1967. He attended college classes at the University of Utah, then served a tour of duty in Vietnam in '68 and '69. During his service in Vietnam, he was a helicopter door gunner. Following a helicopter crash in which he sustained injuries, he served as a medic. His achievements in the service of his country include: Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct, Expert Badge (Pistol and Rifle), Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals, Bronze Medal, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantry Badge. Upon returning from Vietnam, he married Robyn Smith MacDuff, bringing their son Trevor to the union. After his divorce, Malcolm married Mary Donnan and they had two sons, Cody and Stewart. During this time, Malcolm worked in construction, firefighting, and the US Post Office. In 1992, Malcolm married Gail Dawson (later divorced) and became stepfather to three girls: Lindsay, Rachel, and Amelia. Malcolm continued to enjoy skiing, hiking, biking, backpacking and camping and frequently included his children, step-children, and friends (particularly members of the Loose Truckin' Company). He lived his last years with his son Stewart in Salt Lake City. His life ended in the mountains of Southern Utah, a place of peace, beauty and serenity. His family takes comfort knowing Malcolm passed away in the wilderness, enjoying the company of great friends. We would personally like to express our gratitude to Richard Cox, Christie Saunders and Kaaryn Roberts for taking great care in assisting Malcolm. He is survived by sons Trevor, Cody, Stewart, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and granddaughter Katelyn. A memorial service will be held graveside on Saturday July 13, at 10 AM at Wasatch Lawn 3401 S Highland Drive Salt Lake City, UT 84106. A private viewing will be held. For more information, please contact a member of the family. We will hold a wake honoring Malcolm's life in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SUWA or the Sierra Club Foundation. We will miss you Malcolm. Save us a spot on the highest peak.

Published in Deseret News from July 7 to July 8, 2019