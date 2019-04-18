Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kramer Family Funeral Home
2500 S Decker Lake Blvd
West Valley, UT 84119
801-872-4059
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Copper Hills 3rd Ward House
6755 W 3800 S
West Valley, UT
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Copper Hills 3rd Ward House
6755 W 3800 S
West Valley, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
West Jordan City Cemetery
7800 S 1300 W
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAOMI SILCOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAOMI GLINES SILCOX


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MAOMI GLINES SILCOX Obituary
MAOMI GLINES SILCOX
December 6, 1930 ~
April 15, 2019
Maomi passed away at the age of 88. Born to Joseph Glines and Sophia Swarts in Tridell, Utah. Married to Bud LaVor Silcox, June 1, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Her beloved husband passed away on March 23, 1974 after a courageous two-year battle with liver cancer. Maomi faced the task of faithfully providing for and raising their six children. She was a diligent mother and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Maomi loved deeply and has been loved well in return. She is survived by her sisters Gloria (Charles) Olsen and June (Earl) Langton, daughter Tawnya (David) Lang, son Sidney Silcox, son Lyle (Carrie) Silcox, son Carl (Melanie) Silcox, daughter Teena (Chad) McBride, 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Bud, parents Joseph and Sophia Swarts Glines, brother Joe Glines, sister Winona Nilsson and son Darius LaVor Silcox. Viewing held on Friday, April 19, at Copper Hills 3rd Ward House (6755 W 3800 S, WVC, UT 84128) 9:30am-10:45am. Funeral to follow, 11:00am-12:00pm. Graveside Service held at West Jordan City Cemetery (7800 S 1300 W, West Jordan, UT 84088) immediately following Funeral Service. For detailed obituary go to: https://www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries/maomi-glines-silcox
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now