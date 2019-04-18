|
|
MAOMI GLINES SILCOX
December 6, 1930 ~
April 15, 2019
Maomi passed away at the age of 88. Born to Joseph Glines and Sophia Swarts in Tridell, Utah. Married to Bud LaVor Silcox, June 1, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Her beloved husband passed away on March 23, 1974 after a courageous two-year battle with liver cancer. Maomi faced the task of faithfully providing for and raising their six children. She was a diligent mother and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Maomi loved deeply and has been loved well in return. She is survived by her sisters Gloria (Charles) Olsen and June (Earl) Langton, daughter Tawnya (David) Lang, son Sidney Silcox, son Lyle (Carrie) Silcox, son Carl (Melanie) Silcox, daughter Teena (Chad) McBride, 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Bud, parents Joseph and Sophia Swarts Glines, brother Joe Glines, sister Winona Nilsson and son Darius LaVor Silcox. Viewing held on Friday, April 19, at Copper Hills 3rd Ward House (6755 W 3800 S, WVC, UT 84128) 9:30am-10:45am. Funeral to follow, 11:00am-12:00pm. Graveside Service held at West Jordan City Cemetery (7800 S 1300 W, West Jordan, UT 84088) immediately following Funeral Service. For detailed obituary go to: https://www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries/maomi-glines-silcox
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019