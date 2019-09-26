|
|
Marc Mason Lloyd
Dec 3, 1968 ~ Sept 22, 2019
Marc Mason Lloyd (born December 3, 1968) passed away peacefully in his wife's arms September 22, 2019.
The most important thing for Marc has always been taking care of his family, especially his wife and children. He loved his family beyond measure and was always striving to spend quality time with them. Marc had a great sense of humor and was always making those around him laugh because of his stories, impressions, and goofy dad jokes. Marc enjoyed golfing and playing Texas Hold'em. He also loved the outdoors, especially hiking and mountaineering.
One of Marc's most distinguishing characteristics was his generosity and selflessness. Marc was always willing not only to lend a helping hand, but to literally lay his life on the line for others. Whether it was through his heroic actions in New York City, after the September 11th attacks, or his nonprofit foundation, Same Love Utah, which he founded. Marc was always doing anything and everything to help those in need.
Marc's desire to help those in need led him to volunteer with the Utah County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Team where he won awards for being the best rock and rope rescuer in the State of Utah. He also served as an instructor for the rock and rope rescue team.
Marc was always extremely intelligent and had a tremendous work ethic which lead him into the commercial real estate industry for a profession. He graduated in the top 2% of his class from Columbia University in 2004 with a Master's degree in Real Estate Development. Marc's passion for real estate and people led him to create Nuterra, a commercial real estate company, in 2009. He was well respected and he cared deeply for his partners and those with whom he employed. It was often said of Marc that he cared more for the individual than the dollar.
Marc is survived by the love of his life Jerri; his children from his first marriage: Christian, Cosette, Diamond, and Corin; his wife Jerri's children that he took in as his own: Devynne, Bridger, Bella, and Lila; his parents, Tom and Carolyn Lloyd; and all of his siblings and other remaining family members that he loved so much. Marc will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28th at 2 pm at the Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel at 6141 West 11000 N, Highland, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday, from 12:45 - 1:45pm. Interment services will follow at the Highland City Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019