Marcia Ellen
Chase Whitaker
1956 - 2020
Marcia Ellen Chase Whitaker was born October 6, 1956 in Long Beach, California to Donald E. Chase and Sharon Bjorkman Chase. She lost her 3-year battle with ovarian cancer on August 14, 2020 at the age of 63.
Marcia grew up in the once-idyllic Garden Grove/Westminster area of Southern California, graduating from Pacifica High School. She attended Cypress College before transferring to her beloved Brigham Young University, graduating with a BS in medical dietetics in 1981. She worked as a registered dietitian in varying capacities for over 30 years, the last 17 with Intermountain Healthcare Dialysis Centers. She cherished the friendships she made there with fellow staff members and patients.
She married Wilford W. Whitaker in July 1987 in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and moved to Murray, Utah where she lived the remainder of her life. They were blessed with one remarkable daughter, Rachel Priscilla, who meant the world to them. Marcia had a strong testimony of her Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ, and served in numerous callings in her ward, including Primary president and Relief Society president. She also completed a church service mission at the Church History Museum from 2010 - 2014.
Marcia loved sports of all kinds both as a participant and spectator. From Bobby Sox softball as a grade schooler to bowling and tennis in high school and later as a member of the Sports Mall tennis team, Marcia loved athletics. She took up running in her thirties and participated in countless local races including one marathon and 3 half marathons. She ran year-round, every year, until cancer made it impossible. Marcia also loved rooting for her favorite teams: the L.A. Dodgers and BYU Cougars. Other interests included music, art, needlework, family history, RV camping, and kayaking.
Marcia is survived by her daughter Rachel (Joseph) Schutz and one precious granddaughter, Abbey, her sister Mindy (Ralf) Lorenzen and brother Kevin. Preceded in death by her husband Will, brother David and both parents.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT. A viewing will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Little Cottonwood 12th Ward, 6180 South Glen Oaks Street, Murray, UT. Please share a memory of Marcia with her family at larkincares.com
