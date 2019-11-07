|
"When I grow old I will wear purple"! Marcia Guiver Mackay gained her heavenly angle wings on November 3, 2019. She fought long and hard to stay on this earth to continue to be the Matriarch of our family. However, Dad and Mick were anxious to have her with them! Marcia was born Dec. 17, 1937. She was born to Ray Lawless Guiver and Virginia Ann Morgan Guiver. She was the oldest of three children. Marcia married her high school sweetheart Melvin Gene Mackay on January 31, 1956. They were married for 62 fun years! They were sealed for time and all eternity on their 55th wedding anniversary.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Olympus Stake Center, 2675 East 4430 South, Salt Lake City; where friends and family can visit Friday evening, November 8, 2019 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Full obituary and guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019