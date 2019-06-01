1937 ~ 2019

Our sweet wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma, Marcia, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Marcia was born November 24, 1937, to Taylor H. and Marian S. Merrill, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marcia and M. Ronald Wright fell in love at first sight and were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 4, 1960.

Marcia loved to travel and was always planning her next trip. She and Ron lived in and traveled extensively throughout Europe. Together they served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Melbourne, Australia from February 2007 to August 2008, and enjoyed their time there.

Marcia loved sewing and spent every spare minute making beautiful quilts and clothes for her family. She loved cooking, especially at Christmas time. Gingerbread houses and homemade caramels were family favorites. She loved riding her bike, swimming, walking, reading mysteries and making puzzles.

Marcia and Ron enjoyed building homes together and moved 24 times! Marcia and Ron were inseparable . . . whether they were running errands, playing Yahtzee or just sitting together watching movies.

Marcia's greatest joy was her family: Tammy (Dave) Thayer, Brad (Wendy), Wendy (Dave) Morris, Greg (Heather), Marci (Gary) Schnabel, Misty (Andy) Newman. She has 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

We will forever be grateful for all of the angels who came into our lives to care for our sweet mom!

We love you forever, mom and we are blessed to be your kids.

A celebration of her life will be held later this year.

Published in Deseret News from June 1 to June 2, 2019