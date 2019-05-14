Marco R. Brunatti

1932 ~ 2019

Marco Raymond Brunatti passed away May 10, 2019 of natural causes. Born on February 15, 1932 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Marco J. Brunatti and Franceska Rudman Brunatti. He married his high school "sweetheart", Eugenie Louise Sampson, on June 3, 1953 in Murray, Utah.

As a military veteran of the United States Navy, Marco served in the Korean War and was stationed in San Diego where he and Genie resided until he was discharged.

Sports were his passion. While at Murray High School Marco played All-State Football and again with the Shriner's All-Star team. He later became a youth coach and mentor and was also a Ute fan. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with family and friends.

As a small business owner, Marco was well-known and respected in the community. He was a lifetime member of UA Local 140 - Plumbers & Steamfitters Union and served on the Board of Directors of their credit union.

Marco is survived by the "love of his life", his wife of 65 years, "Genie; his two sons, Marc (Deedee) and Allan "Randy" (Doris); 4 grandchildren: Davina "Davi", Danae (Brandon) Brunatti-Schoff, Bryan (Stephanie) Brunatti, and Tara (Angelo) Scribellito; and 5 great-grandchildren..

The Brunatti family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Wentworth of Draper for their care of Marco. A special thanks goes to Kara, Joaquim, Junior, Britney, and all the staff for their loving kindness to Dad and special attention to Mom.

Graveside services will be held at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Utah Food Bank. Share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.



Published in Deseret News on May 14, 2019