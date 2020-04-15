|
In Loving Memory
Marcus Ronald Mumford, 46, SLC, died unexpectedly, from natural causes, on April 13, 2020. At his passing, he was focused on the future - working to make things better, for himself, for all others in his life.
He is the son of Ron and Carol Mumford of Clifton, ID. He married Michelle Quist in the Logan Temple (later divorced), and they have seven wonderful children - Grace, Hazel, Justice, Will, Locke, Gunn and Noah. His siblings are Melissa, Lincoln (Hollie), Duke (Kate), Bryce (Lissa), Bradley (Cassi), Katie Marie, and Kyle (Sachi). We are grateful for his earthly life with us, and are even more grateful for a Savior's gift, so that our love and our family relationships might be eternal.
Because of Covid-19, a small private service is being planned for the immediate family. Marcus will be buried at the Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of the viewing or funeral, what would really help his family and especially his posterity - is for each one who can, to please take 20 - 30 minutes and share any experience, or memory or a thought on his online obituary at www.webbmortuary.com. You can click on "Tribute Wall". We will compile these memories, as a gift to Marcus's family. Submissions can be any length; pictures and videos are also fine.
For Marcus's complete obituary, please visit webbmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 15, 2020