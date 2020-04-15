Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Mumford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Ronald Mumford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Ronald Mumford Obituary
In Loving Memory
Marcus Ronald Mumford, 46, SLC, died unexpectedly, from natural causes, on April 13, 2020. At his passing, he was focused on the future - working to make things better, for himself, for all others in his life.
He is the son of Ron and Carol Mumford of Clifton, ID. He married Michelle Quist in the Logan Temple (later divorced), and they have seven wonderful children - Grace, Hazel, Justice, Will, Locke, Gunn and Noah. His siblings are Melissa, Lincoln (Hollie), Duke (Kate), Bryce (Lissa), Bradley (Cassi), Katie Marie, and Kyle (Sachi). We are grateful for his earthly life with us, and are even more grateful for a Savior's gift, so that our love and our family relationships might be eternal.
Because of Covid-19, a small private service is being planned for the immediate family. Marcus will be buried at the Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of the viewing or funeral, what would really help his family and especially his posterity - is for each one who can, to please take 20 - 30 minutes and share any experience, or memory or a thought on his online obituary at www.webbmortuary.com. You can click on "Tribute Wall". We will compile these memories, as a gift to Marcus's family. Submissions can be any length; pictures and videos are also fine.
For Marcus's complete obituary, please visit webbmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -