1951 ~ 2020Mardella (Mardy) Joy Cline Ricord passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a long struggle with kidney disease. She was born May 22, 1951 to parents Darrell Bates Cline and Vera Josephine McDaniel Cline in LaGrande, Oregon. In 1956, her family moved to Granger, Utah, where she grew up and went to school, graduating from Granger High School in 1969.Mardy's life had many challenges. She refused to acknowledge her challenges and lived her life fully and the way she wanted. She was fiercely independent, making it challenging for those who wanted to help her, as she did not want anyone's help. She loved to go out to eat, and she enjoyed many delicious meals at Village Inn, one of her favorite places.Mardy always loved animals, especially her cats. She loved to nurture them and they were her family, a responsibility that she took very seriously. Her cats stayed with her until the end, especially her oldest cat River, who curled up by her side and stayed there until the end. She was accomplished at making hooked rugs and blessed many of her family members with her lovely work. She worked diligently at whatever job she had, whether doing laundry at the hospital or cleaning business offices, and she set a good work ethic example for all who knew her.Mardy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Orrie McDaniel Cline (August 17, 2004) and her sister Leeanna Leslie Cline (February 19, 1956). She is survived by two sisters, Gina Phillips of West Valley City, Utah, and Jillain D. Merritt of Dayton, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to express gratitude to everyone who was involved with Mardy over the years. This includes Lara with Envision Quality Supports who worked so patiently over the years to help Mardy be successful in life; Heaven Sent who provided care for Mardy, with a special acknowledgment to Sovi, her final companion and caregiver who cared so lovingly for Mardy throughout her final struggle with illness; Josie and the rest of the team at Intermountain Hospice helped Mardy go on her final journey the way she wanted. And many unnamed people who supported her and helped her remain independent as long as possible.There will be no services, her final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial Park. Rather than flowers, donations could be sent to Best Friends Utah, (see link below) to help care for animals that were such an important part of her life.