McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
2654 West Builders Drive (5200 South 2700 West)
Taylorsville, UT
Margaret A. Galgerud
1926 ~ 2019
Our angel on earth, Margaret A. Galgerud, passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at Legacy House of Taylorsville. She is survived by her three daughters, Peggy Curtis, West Valley, UT, Jeannie Havemann, Twin Falls, ID, Connie Rogers, Cheyenne, WY and their families who will miss her immensely, but will forever treasure the countless memories of inspiration, guidance, laughter, and love that she so generously shared with family and friends.
A viewing and family visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18th, 6-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19th, 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2654 West Builders Drive (5200 South 2700 West), Taylorsville, UT. Cremation will follow. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
