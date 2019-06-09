Margaret Adele

Barwick Madison

1930 - 2019

Margaret Adele Barwick Madison passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on November 27, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho to William S and Margaret E Barwick. She married William James Madison on her birthday in 1950 at Wasatch Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake City.

Marge was active in the Presbyterian church her entire life, serving in many capacities. She was the Director of Christian Education for many years at Wasatch Presbyterian Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of Community of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sandy, Utah.

She was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood for 63 years in Chapters V and AD, Utah.

Following Bill's retirement, Marge and Bill served as volunteers at Ghost Ranch, a Presbyterian conference center in Abiquiu, New Mexico for five years before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, to be near their young grandchildren, Gentry and Dylan. In 1995, they followed the Peppins to Edmonds, Washington, and after Bill's death in 1998 Marge lived part of the year in Salt Lake and part in Edmonds. In 2012, she permanently moved to Salt Lake, living in an apartment in Mark and Margee's house until moving to The Wellington Assisted Living in 2016.

Marge is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Margee and Mark Ruff, Nanette and George Peppin, Carol and John Shellenberger; grandchildren Michael Ruff and spouse Alisha Martinez and great granddaughter Emmeline Brynn Martinez-Ruff, Gentry Peppin and spouse Derek Benallie, Dylan Peppin, Christine Tremain, Mark Shellenberger and spouse Tamara Hammermann-Shellenberger; along with several cousins and their families. Preceded in death by her husband Bill; daughters Kathleen Madison Knigge and Ellen Madison Neville; and brother Richard W Barwick.

The family would like to thank all the staff at The Wellington, especially Jeanette, Bethany, Rosa and Shelby; her long-time physician and friend, Kate Wilson; her hospice team, Jan and Della; and Inga her long-time hairdresser. A special thank you to Jo Maxwell, her faithful Stephen minister.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Ghost Foundation online at ghostranch.org or mail to Mary Martinez, Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center, 280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiu, NM 87510-2001 or to a .

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 am at Community of Grace Presbyterian Church, 2015 E. Newcastle Dr., Sandy, UT 84093. A reception to greet the family will be held following the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019