Margaret Angeline
Gatherum Whittaker
1930 - 2020
Ann Whittaker, beloved wife, mother, neighbor and friend passed on quietly, during the late evening of April 30, 2020
A small, closed service will be broadcast at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 via an internet link provided through Holbrook Mortuary (www.HolbrookMortuary.com). This funeral broadcast will be stored and viewable for 90 days on the Holbrook website.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The full obituary can be found at www.HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020