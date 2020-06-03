Margaret (Peggy) Ann Wallace
1947-2020
Peggy was an avid reader of books and loved to bake. She loved music and supported the Arts. She obtained a black belt in Judo. She served in many church callings but the most important to her was her time teaching seminary. Peggy served 3 terms in the Utah State Legislature representing the City of West Jordan. Retired as a Senior Vice President of America First Credit Union where she served for 30 yrs.
Peggy is survived by Edward Wallace (Judy), Roslyn Mackay (Jeff), Bert Wallace (Colleen), many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Our Peggy was greatly loved and will be deeply missed
Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 06, 2020, at 11:00 am, located at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 S Highland Drive, SLC Utah 84106, with a viewing 1 hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. For full obituary and to share a memory, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.