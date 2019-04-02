1948 ~ 2019

Margaret Ann (Peggy) White died in St. Mark's Hospital on March 30, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born on February 11, 1948, in Panguitch, Utah, the oldest child of Russell and Betty Merrell. Peggy spent her childhood in Panguitch, then moved with her family to Salt Lake City in 1965. She lived there for the rest of her life. She attended the University of Utah, and on June 30, 1983, she married Barry White who survives her.

Peggy worked for the Salt Lake City School District at Horace Mann and Bryant Junior High Schools for over 40 years. She was dedicated to students and teachers, always going above and beyond the call of duty, leading many productions and special projects and being the go-to guru for tech problems.

She had a strong creative side, with talents including art, dance, sewing, knitting, and various crafts. Peggy also loved to read--especially novels.

In addition to her husband she is survived by: Barry's children, Leslie (Les) Barrett White III and Reta Marie Kuhn; her siblings, Lynn Martinez, Steve Merrell and Pam Merrell; her sisters- and brother-in-law, Georgianna and Peter Knudson, and Mary Lou White; her cousin, Peggy Stone and many nieces and nephews and their children.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to a .

