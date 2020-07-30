Margaret "Peggy"
Bogenschutz Jones
1935 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Marie Nielson Bogenschutz Jones passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Peggy was born February 17, 1935 in Riverton, Utah to Martin Nielson and Aileen Steadman Nielson. She was raised in Riverton and Bluff Utah and was very close to her four siblings, Betsy, Donald, David, and Michael.
Peggy married Donald Bogenschutz on August 28, 1952. They had four children, Todd, Patrice, Sue and Amy. They were married 29 years until Donald passed away in 1981. She later married Gary Jones who passed away May 1, 2020. They spent 35 years together. Peggy has 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grand children who were the light of her life.
Peggy worked in an assisted living facility for several years. She later worked at and retired from Albertson where she worked in the bakery department for many years.
Everywhere Peggy went people loved her and wanted to be around her. She made friends wherever she went and always remembered them. She always made lists of people she needed to make gifts for and would spend the entire year making homemade afghans, macrames and treats, and then would spend Christmas Eve delivering those gifts. She loved to bring joy to others.
Peggy loved to fish and travel to find the best and prettiest fishing spots. She also loved to travel to Arizona in the winter to visit her mother, whom she adored. She was an amazing cook and gardener. She could make anything in the kitchen and make any flower grow.
Peggy was a true example of love and service. She loved her family more than anything and spent her life devoted to raising and providing for not only her children but anyone who needed help. She was a natural care giver. Even when she lost her memory, she never lost who she was and continued to care for other patients in her care facility.
Peggy is survived by her four children, Todd Bogenschutz (Tammy), Patrice Reich (Erich), Sue Morris (KC) and Amy Norton (Rob), 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and her dear sister Betsy.
We would like to thank the caregivers at Ashford for their loving care to Peggy. We truly saw the love they had for her. Payton, Rylie, Kylie, Mia and so many others went above and beyond in their love and care and we are forever grateful to them.
A viewing will be held Friday July 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday for immediate family. Please share a thought or memory at larkincares.com
.