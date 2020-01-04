Home

Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cedar Stake Center
400 S. 100 E.
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Stake Center
400 S. 100 E.
Margaret Dawn Hunter


1926 - 2020
Margaret Dawn Hunter Obituary
Margaret Dawn Andrus Hunter
1926 ~ 2019
Born June 11, 1926 in St. George, Utah to Alexander Burto (AB) and Rosilla Brooks Andrus. Died December 24, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah. Married Charles Forrest Hunter February 5, 1949. Later solemnized in the St. George Utah Temple.
Dawn was an original "Dixie Chick" and was a 1946 graduate of Dixie Jr. College where she was Valedictorian. She then contributed to the war effort by working at the Mt. Ranier Ordinance Depot until VJ Day. Graduated from Brigham Young University with High Honors / B.S. degree in Art. Dawn was civic minded, serving on various committees and organizations. She was a poet, scenery designer, painter, chemist, composer, musician, biographer, researcher and genealogist. Her premier role was Mother and Homemaker. She devoted over 50 years of service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in numerous teaching and leadership roles including many years as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple.
Dawn is survived by her children Jon (Janice) Hunter, James (Malinda) Hunter, Sally Hunter Jensen and Tamara (Fred) Green along with numerous Grand Children and Great-Grand Children for whom she had a profound love. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Parents, Siblings, Son-in-Law Ted Jensen, Grandson Nick Green, Great Grand Daughter Jocee Waggoner and most of her close friends.
Dawn earnestly tried to follow Christ's example of excellence and acceptance. She looked past the outside to find and encourage the good she saw in others.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, January 6th at the Cedar Stake Center, 400 S. 100 E. Viewing at 11 AM, Services at 1PM. Interment at the Cedar City Cemetery alongside her eternal companion Forrest. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 4, 2020
