Margaret DeLeeuw Palmer
1941 ~ 2019
Margaret DeLeeuw Palmer, 77, passed away at home in Saratoga Springs, Utah on Wednesday, September 11,, 2019 after valiantly fighting a six-year battle with cancer.
She was born on September 27, 1941 to Jennis and Von DeLeeuw in Manderfield, Beaver County, Utah. Margaret was the fourth girl of five daughters. The family moved to Cornish, Utah, when Margaret was nine. Margaret graduated in 1962 from Utah State University in Business Education. At USU Margaret met Fred Palmer, her sweetheart of 57 years.
After Fred and Margaret married, they moved to Orange County, California where Margaret taught high school and junior college. They raised three sons and one daughter (Brian, Valerie, Scott and Eric) in Costa Mesa and Irvine, California. Margaret's greatest love in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed golfing, traveling, sewing and her many friendships. Margaret was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which allowed her to touch the lives of many.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents and sister, Ila Myers. She is survived by her husband, Fred Palmer, her three sons and one daughter--Brian, Saratoga Springs, Utah; Valerie Hulsey, (Everett), Hooper, Utah; Scott Palmer (Kathie), Saratoga Springs; and Eric Palmer (Kristin), Oakton, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and three sisters-Jolene Roberts, Oregon; Marilyn Campbell-Comish, Idaho; and Gay (Duane) Thorn, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 East Centennial Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Utah 84045. The family will meet with friends Friday, September 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Plain City Utah Cemetery at 3:30 pm, following the service and family luncheon in Saratoga Springs.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 12, 2019