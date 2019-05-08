Services Goff Mortuary 8090 S. State St. Midvale , UT 84047 (801) 255-7151 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Goff Mortuary 8090 S. State St. Midvale , UT 84047 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Midvale 4th Ward 7825 South Olympus Street Midvale , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Midvale 4th Ward 7825 South Olympus Street Midvale , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Justesen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Elaine Justesen

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Elaine Justesen

June 2, 1929 - May 3, 2019

Margaret Elaine (Toomer) Justesen, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Salt Lake County on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was 89. Elaine was born on June 2, 1929, in Billings, Montana to Thomas Henry and Margaret (Stevens) Toomer. She spent her early years growing up in Billings. In 1942, her family moved to Midvale, Utah where she met the love of her life, Glade Clifford Justesen, while attending Jordan High School. The high school sweethearts were married at the Memory Grove Chapel on August 4, 1947, and were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on May 11, 1949. Their first child, and only daughter Glae Deen, was born in 1948 and died in infancy. Elaine and Glade moved to Kearns in 1950, where they raised six sons and were very active in Church and community affairs. In the late 60s, they owned and operated a small carpet and home décor store which Elaine managed and where all of the boys learned the value of hard work. In 1971, Glade and Elaine's family built their own home in West Jordan. The home was featured in the Parade of Homes, a program that Elaine was proud to be a part of as she shared her flare for homemaking and interior design. They lived there for many years before moving back to Midvale in the late 1980s. Elaine was an organized, tireless worker and go-getter throughout her life. Her strong faith was the driving force in so much of her life and she happily and dutifully served in many offices and callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also active in community affairs, serving in a variety of leadership positions, including several times as P.T.A. president. Elaine had a special affinity and talent throughout her life for genealogy and family history work. She attended extension courses through Brigham Young University, attained certification as an Accredited Genealogist, served as President of the Utah Genealogical Association, and operated a professional genealogical business researching and writing family histories for many prominent families in Utah and nationally. She was engaged by the LDS Church to work on a number of special genealogical projects for visiting dignitaries, and co-authored several genealogy teaching manuals for general use in the Church. She loved to travel and work, but mostly loved to be with her family. There was nothing better in this world than being a Justesen and she adored and unconditionally loved each new member that joined the family. Elaine was an expert seamstress and quilter and made beautiful works that her children and grandchildren cherish. All of her granddaughters have taken a turn having Grandma J. alter and sew dresses so that they could be the "belle of the ball." She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas "Bud" Toomer, daughter Glae Deen and husband Glade. Survived by sons Gary K. (Becky), Kirby L. (Pam), Kimball C. (Kate), Thomas J. (Terri), Rick T. (Collette), and Brian G. (Jennifer), niece Judy K Justesen, and 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly until they meet again.

The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Senior Living Center in Kearns for all of the care and love shown to our Mom. A viewing will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street in Midvale on Friday, May 10th from 6 - 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Midvale 4th Ward, 7825 South Olympus Street, Midvale on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 am. A second viewing will be held immediately preceding services from 10:00-10:45 in the chapel. For a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit https://www.goffmortuary.com.

