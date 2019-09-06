|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Macpherson Ebeling
1928 - 2019
On August 30, 2019, Margaret Ebeling passed from this life at the age of ninety-one in her home in Sandy, Utah, where she had lived with her daughter, Robyn Lee, since 2002. For all who knew her, she was a wonderful wife, beloved mother, and dear friend - and leaves a legacy of love.
Margaret was born in Gisborne, New Zealand, on August 11, 1928, to Eric Macpherson and Ida Murray. As an only child, Margaret especially appreciated friends, and she made hundreds of them over her lifetime despite her eventual loss of hearing. She moved with her mother to Vancouver, British Columbia, after the passing of her father, a geologist and veteran of World War I. She decided to pursue work in nursing, beginning as a lab technician after recovering from a life-threatening ordeal with tuberculosis.
On a blind date in Cincinnati, Ohio, she met her future husband, Robert Ebeling, Jr. They were married on November 16, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Together, they established their family in Alexandria, Virginia, with their first two children and then in San Jose, California, where they added two more. After attending the Oakland Temple open house, they joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1965 they moved to Berks County, Pennsylvania (near Robert's parents), where they lived for thirty years.
During this period Margaret survived colon cancer. Tragically, she also lost her husband in a house fire on July 16,1995. Despite her loss, she was determined to serve a mission so she accepted a call to Omaha, Nebraska, where she served the hearing-impaired in family history research from 1996 to 1997. After her mission, Margaret eventually settled with her daughter Robyn in Sandy, Utah to support Robyn in raising her three children after the passing of her husband Kirk Lee in 2001.
Margaret demonstrated her love for people all her life through her compassionate service, letter writing, and family history research. She passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children Robyn Lee, Eric and Karl Ebeling, and Heather Miller, their spouses, eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild (with more on the way!).
A memorial service celebrating Margaret's life will be held on November 16, 2019, at the Crescent Eighth Ward, 2080 East 11530 South (Pinecrest Lane), Sandy, Utah, at 11:00 am. Visitation with the family will be at 10 am until 10:45 am. Her family thanks all her friends for their loving care and support.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019