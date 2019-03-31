Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Ambrose Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Dean Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Esther Lyngle Dean

Margaret Esther Lyngle Dean passed away on March 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Peggy was born on August 15, 1925 to Margaret Esther Rouckus and Charles William Lyngle in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She grew up in Salt Lake City and spent many happy times playing tennis and swimming at Liberty Park. She graduated from East High School. She was one of the first women to graduate from the University of Utah School of Business with a degree in Marketing and Interior Design. She affiliated with Delta Gamma Sorority where she made many lifelong friends, especially the bridge club that met monthly for sixty-plus years. She loved playing bridge. Peggy married Roger Leon Dean on July 2, 1948. They celebrated 58 years together. Peggy and Leon built their home in Mount Olympus Cove in 1953. They raised Becky, Roger and Craig in a loving home. They enjoyed skiing and golfing with friends and family. They were members of Fort Douglas/Hidden Valley Country Club where dear friends surprised them with a 50th Anniversary Party. Peggy served as president of the Ladies Golf Association at Hidden Valley and loved all the time she was able to be at the Club.

Peggy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was inspiring, energetic, positive and loving to all. She had a special relationship with her sister, Linda. She was an influential force and will be dearly missed. Peggy had the good fortune to work with her three brothers, Charles, Warren and Stephen at Lyngle Bros. Interiors. She loved her career in Interior Design. She decorated her home with style. She dressed with great style. She chaired the American Cancer Society Gala for two years and was a member of the Assistance League. In her early sixties, Peggy retired to help raise her young grandchildren, Jonathan and Katherine after the sudden death of their mother, Susan. Peggy enjoyed needlepoint and made beautiful Christmas stockings and pillows for family and friends. In her younger years, she sewed beautiful clothes. Sewing was an art to her. Peggy was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish. She was very proud of the fact that her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have attended or are presently attending Catholic schools.

Peggy is survived by her children Rebecca Duberow (Frederick), Roger Dean (Connie), Craig Dean (Carolyn); six grandchildren Bryan Duberow (Loretta), Peter Duberow (Molly), Jennifer Sherman (Brady), Jonathan Dean (Nicole), Katherine Dean (Jeff Houvenagle), Charlie Dean; thirteen precious great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Crozier (Terry); sisters-in-law, Sondra Lyngle, Nadine Lyngle, Joan Thorpe; and her dearest friends Marion Palmer and Lela Bergstrom. Peggy was blessed to live a full and active life. She dearly loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, her three brothers, Charles Lyngle, Warren Lyngle, Stephen Lyngle, her sister-in-law, Bonnie Lyngle and her daughter-in-law, Susan Shields Dean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Luncheon to follow at the Salt Lake Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy's memory to J. E. Cosgriff Memorial Catholic School or Judge Memorial Catholic High School.

