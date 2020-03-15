|
1934 ~ 2020
Margaret Grace Lund Higbee, age 86, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 in Colorado Springs of a long illness. She had been cared for at home by her daughter. She was born Feb. 5, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Howard Neil and Margaret Sanders Lund. She lived in Bountiful, Woods Cross, and Caliente Nevada. At age 9 she moved to Milford. She suffered from the effects of Polio at age 5 all her life. She attended Milford Elementary and Milford High School. She married Kay Banks. They were later divorced. She married the love of her life, Ralph Higbee, who later died. They were blessed with 4 children, Monique (Calvin) Comeau ,Colorado Springs, Michell Vasquez of Corona, California, Vaughn Ralph (Joanne) of Pennsylvania, and Maurice of Dover Delaware. She is survived is by one brother, Steven (Barbara) Lund of Manti Utah, three sisters, Bonnie (Arthur) Johnson of Kaysville Utah, Laura Gray of Milford, Mary (Gary) Donithan of Salt Lake City, Utah, 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 Great-Great grandchildren. Grace had many hobbies. She wrote stories and poems, and loved to sing. She sang in groups and choirs for years. She belonged to the Postmasters Club and loved to sing Karaoke. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 28, 2020 at the Gethsemane Christian Fellowship Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado at 1:00 PM. Later burial services will be held on June 6, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020