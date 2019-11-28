|
Margaret Louise McPherson Hill
Nov 29,1927 ~ Nov 24, 2019
Margaret Louise McPherson Hill was born in Mills UT, to Roy and Coquella McPherson, November 29, 1927, the fourth of nine children. She passed away on Nov. 24, 2019 in Sandy, Utah after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Rex Hill, parents, Seth Leroy McPherson and Coquella Memmott McPherson, siblings: Mark Robins, Ethel Topley, Mary Ann DeJong, Colleen Ewell, Florence Lovass, Edith Pickering, and Seth Leroy McPherson Jr. She is survived by a Brother Thomas Lincoln McPherson of Nephi, children Deborah Anderson (Richard) of Mt. Pleasant UT, Glendon Leroy Hill (Mary) of Grand Prairie, TX, and Gayle Ann Romero (Jerry) of Kamas, UT. 11 grandchildren, 21 great grand children, and 1 great great granddaughter.
In her 92 years mom saw the world change drastically. She was a true pioneer growing up on a ranch in Mills, UT during the great depression with no running water, no electricity or indoor plumbing and learned to cook on a wood burning stove. Being the oldest child in the home during WWII, she often filled in as a ranch hand helping her dad with the cattle, putting up the hay and all the related work on the ranch. Needless to say, she learned the value of hard work, an attribute that blessed her and her family the rest of her life. She began her schooling in a one room school house in Mills, when that closed she went to school in Levan, and high school in Nephi where she graduated from Juab High School. After high school she attended Snow College for a year. Then she began dating Rex Hill. They were married in Nephi on Aug. 26, 1950. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Rex were happily married for 63 years. When Dad died suddenly in 2013 mom's heart and soul were crushed. Not a day has passed that she has not longed to be by his side once again. Mom, while we will miss your hugs and sweet smile, we are happy for you, as you and dad are now together forever!
Mom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Primary President, Relief Society President and served in the MIA presidency (Young Women's). One of her favorite callings was Nursery Leader - here she loved to teach the children songs and serve as a stand-in grandmother.
Mom loved her children and their spouses, accepting each as if they were her own. She was a wonderful grandmother, great grandmother and often bragged about her family and how blessed she felt. How blessed we are to have had you as our mother, grandma and great grandma. You will be missed but never forgotten. Your legacy lives on!
We would like to thank the staff at Wentworth Willow Creek Assisted Living for the loving care they have provided to mom the last 18 months. To you, we will be forever grateful!
Services will be held at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, UT 84120 November 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. a viewing will be held one hour prior to the services.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019