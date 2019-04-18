|
Margaret Lyndell Hardman Clement
March 26, 1916 ~ April 8, 2019
She was born March 26, 1916 in Stirling, Alberta Canada the first of 10 children born to Lyndell Barton and Parley Hardman. She passed away on April 8, 2019 in Glendale Arizona shortly after her 103rd birthday. Survived by sister Vonetta Fackrell and brother Deloy Hardman, four daughters Winona (Gerrit) Peterson, Gloria (Dennis) Oaks, Kathleen Wong, and Karen Martinez. 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Lloyd A. Clement.
Margaret loved to dance, she loved sweets, and lots of jam.
Viewing will be held Friday the 19th between 6:00-8:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Funeral Home 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City. There will be a visitation Saturday the 20th at 10:00 am with the funeral at 11:00 am at the same location. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park.
We Love You.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019