1920 - 2019
Margaret Marie Wharton was born on November 9, 1920 in Handley, TX to Frankie and George Redding. She passed away on November 27, 2019. Margaret was a long time member of the LDS church. She was a working housewife majority of her life and also worked as an office manager for international construction companies. Her main hobby was oil painting and doing service work for the church. She is survived by her daughter Betty Magleby and her son Charles Wharton. Margaret donated her remains to the University of Utah for scientific studies. No services will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019
