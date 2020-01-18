|
September 4th 1927 ~ January 13th 2020
Margaret Olive Williams Hetherington passed through the veil peacefully Monday, January 13th, 2020 at the age of 92 in Salt Lake City, Utah due to natural causes.
She was born September 4th, 1927 to Reginald Hughes Williams and Ethel Olive Jones, the second of two children.
Known as 'Peggy' in her formative years, she was born and grew up in the green hills and valleys of Gelligaer, Caerphilly, South Wales in the United Kingdom. CYMRU AM BYTH! (Wales Forever!)
A quote that hangs on her living room wall states:
"To be born Welsh is to be born privileged.
Not with a silver spoon in your mouth,
But music in your heart and poetry in your soul."
(by Brian Harris)
Margaret personified this quote. She loved life, her family, music, dancing, singing, reading, writing poetry, and chocolate! Not necessarily in that order. She had a contagious smile and a twinkle in her eye.
She moved with her young family to London, England, in the late 1940s. It was there in 1967 that the missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints introduced her to the gospel of Jesus Christ, and she never looked back. She served faithfully in the church all of her life, one of her favorite callings being that of Institute teacher.
These last few years have been difficult at best, but she maintained her independence and zest for life, and although she struggled with a body that was not cooperating with her, she would come back with...
"It could be worse!" Ever the optimist! We love you Mum!
Preceded in death by parents; husbands, Ronald Lewis (b. 8 November 1916, d. 6 September 2007) and Robert Rutherford Hetherington (b. 26 November 1908, d. 12 February 1988); and brother, Reginald Williams (b. 22 November 1921, d. 1981).
Leaves behind 5 children: Patricia Ann Phillips (Tony), Veronica Clare (Austin), Denise Townsend (Darrell), Robert Hetherington (Tammy) and Paula Allen (Brad); along with 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way that we know will get a big hug from her before they arrive.
The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Health and Hospice for their tender care and keeping of Margaret and us these last few weeks. Also, heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jennifer Norris, the staff at Granger Medical and the Garden Heights North Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 20th, 2020 at the Garden Heights North Ward located at 2220 Fisher Lane, Millcreek, Utah. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah and at the Garden heights Ward Monday 9:45-10:45 am prior to services. Condolences may be entered on her obituary at: http://www.wasatchlawn.com/
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020