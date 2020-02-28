|
|
Margaret R Thomas
Oct 7, 1928 ~ Feb 21, 2020
Margaret R Thomas, 92 died peacefully February 21, 2020 at Legacy Village in Taylorsville
She lived a beautiful life full of friends and family.
Margaret had a zest for life, enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home, gardening and going to art shows.
She attended grade school in Monticello and graduated high school in Price Utah
She worked as a secretary for the University of Utah and also at the Crossroads mall Marge always had great style and loved shopping clothing deals with her daughters and granddaughters at local thrift stores.
Margaret was born in Monticello Utah October 7, 1928 to Edith Hammond and Ray Redd She was preceded in death by her daughter Anne Davis, parents, sister Geraldine Dunn, husbands Glen Davis and Bill Thomas Senior, and step son Bill Thomas Jr.
Survived by daughter Katherine Jackson, granddaughters Emma Ellis and Taylor Jackson And granddaughter Jennifer Thomas Morse(Brett) and great granddaughters Sierra & June Morse Also Survived by sister Anita Feltis and many nieces and nephews who knew her fondly as Aunt Margie Margaret's wishes were to donate her body for research to the University of Utah Friends and family will have a small gathering at one of her favorite places Red Butte restaurant.
The family would like to thank Brookdale, Legacy Village, Hospices nurses, and all those who have provided her with such great loving care.
Rest in peace dear Marge, you will be greatly missed.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020