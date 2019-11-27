|
Margaret "Peggie" Rhodes
1930 ~ 2019
Margaret "Peggie" Rhodes passed away on the morning of November 23rd. Her wish was granted and she passed away peacefully at home and is reunited with the love of her life. She was born January 30th, 1930 in Bingham Canyon to Clarence and Elizabeth Stringham. She married her loving husband, Donald Grant Rhodes, on September 22nd, 1948. The joy of her life was her children and all of her grandchildren. She worked for the Jordan School District as an aide. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and traveling with her husband. She made sure that each one of her grandchildren had a special quilt that she made.
She is survived by children Dale (Sharon), Scott (Launa) and Charlotte (Dell) Andersen; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Midvale Cemetery, 450 West 7500 South.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Utah . www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019