|
|
Margaret Shields Henrie
May 13, 1927 - August 30, 2019
Margaret Shields Henrie returned to her Heavenly Father on the evening of August 30th with her daughter Joyce by her side. She lived an impactful and beautiful life, full of family, faith and service. Margaret was born the third child of six to Francis Marion and Agnes Evelyn Shields in Pine Canyon, Utah. She married her sweetheart Dale Elmer Henrie in the Salt Lake City temple and spent many of her happiest times traveling the world at his side. Some of the luckiest people knew her as Mrs. Henrie, their 1st grade teacher. Her classroom was a place that fostered love, curiosity, and hands on learning. It didn't stop at the classroom though. All of her grandchildren and many of her great grandchildren will always remember sitting at the dining room table learning to read from Grandma Henrie. Margaret's love will live on in her daughter Joyce Ranae Henrie Jones (Ken), son Robert Dale Henrie (Jenice), daughter Darcy LaRee Henrie Douglas (Mynor Tschorn), 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 7th at 10:00 a.m. at the Erda Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel at 323 East Erda Way, Erda, Utah. Preceding the funeral at 9:30 a.m., family are welcome to join us for a family prayer and remembrance. Interment will follow the service at the Valley View Memorial Park at 4335 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Utah.
Margaret's full obituary can be found at https://www.daltonhoopes.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 4, 2019