Margarita Nancy Satini, Born 1970 in Stanford University Hospital in Stanford, California, to Lufusi and Ma'ata Satini as their 2nd oldest of seven children. Though born in Northern California, she ended up in Inglewood, California before she could make a view of things in the new world towards the end of 1970.
In 1977 she was called to be Lennox 3rd ward pianist at the age 7. There on the west coast she would bask in the California sun until it set in 1980 when her sunny California days would be traded in for the best snow on earth. From Ocean to Mountains, the monumental change of lifestyle and scenery, would be a direct correlation with the contrasting path she would lead.
The dance in 1986 at Liberty Wells is where she would meet James for the first time, which would lead to fate. Graduating as a Panther from West High school in 1988, she then continued on to Snow College and once again met up with James in 1989. March 1989, their son Ricky Takitoa Sundin entered the world as Margaritas eldest son. Soon after, Margarita married James Alexander Sundin. Together they would add three more gems to the family; Keilani Jasmine Sundin, Semisi Alexander Sundin and Alexander Velo Sundin. Her family would continue to grow bringing more joy to her life with the addition of her grandchildren fe'aomoeata and Keitana Fahina, Wayne Toiaivao and Kitione Sundin.
She loved her Tongan culture, engaging with people, and enjoyed learning-Greek mythology, something that would become one of her favorites. She was a hard worker, loved to dance, laugh, sing, and had every make-up color possible. She advocated for her community, was a firm believer in God, and worked hard for what she wanted. Margarita was a lover of art and enjoyed it with her daughter Keilani. She was her sons #1 cheerleader during their football years. Politics, community work, and advocating for many were just a few of her favorite most passioned hobbies and topics of regular discussion. She shared her passions with many and always encouraged others to get out and vote and always stayed civically engaged.
Her involvement and work in the community and the lives of those around her left an unforgettable legacy that will carry on forever. Her many roles in various companies, political groups and organizations gave her an ability to let her talents and passions shine.
Margarita Satini is survived by her companion; James Sundin, by her children Ricky, Keilani, Semisi, and Alexander (Celeste Vaifo'ou). Her grandchildren were her life Feamoeata, Keitana, Wayne, and Kitione Sundin. Her siblings are Senolita Foleti, Nau Willis, Cindy Leal, John Satini, Taina Leatutufu (deceased), and Rufus Satini Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held virtually due to the COVID restrictions on the evening of Monday, November 2, 2020 beginning at 6PM. A link to the services will be posted at www.larkincares.com
where friends and family may also share memories and condolences.
Our Margarita flies with the ancestors of the past watch over us.