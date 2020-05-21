|
|
1936 ~ 2020
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Margel Hamilton Ash, beloved wife, and loving mother of four, passed away at the age of 83 following her husband's passing by one month.
Margel was born on September 25, 1936 in Russellville, Alabama to Leonard Otis Hamilton and Opal Myrdis (Askew) Hamilton.
On June 21, 1956, Margel married Kenneth Owen Ash in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for 64 years and raised four children, Julie, Todd, Scott, and Margel Lynn, and together built a home centered upon love for one another, family and the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Margel's life was an example of service and hospitality to everyone who knew her. Her home was filled with family, friends, and neighbors. She always had chocolate chip cookies or rice krispie treats on the ready. Her intelligence, wit, humor, and genuine interest in others made her a friend to all. Throughout her life, Margel served in children, youth, and women's organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was involved in the lives of her busy husband, children, and grandchildren. Staying abreast of current affairs, traveling to different countries, skiing, exercising, baking, attend BYU and UofU sports events, genealogy, serving others, and making memories filled her life with joy and purpose.
Margel was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Owen Ash, father Leonard Otis Hamilton, mother Opal Myrdis Askew, and brothers Jim Charles and Joe Milton. Margel is survived by her children, Julie (Cody), Todd (Sandra), Scott (Sydney), Margel Lynn (Jeff), 17 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for both Margel and Owen in Midway, Utah on July 18th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (165 N Center St). Alternate location will be The Homestead in Midway if churches are not yet available. We look forward to gathering to celebrate their wonderful lives.
Published in Deseret News on May 21, 2020